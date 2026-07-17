Liverpool front-runners to sign Kaishu Sano as bid prepared

Liverpool have emerged as the leading contenders in the race to sign FSV Mainz midfielder Kaishu Sano, with the Premier League giants preparing a significant offer for the Japanese international.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Liverpool are willing to spend as much as €60 million to secure the 25-year-old’s signature. The Reds are understood to have already held discussions regarding a potential move as they position themselves ahead of several European rivals.

While Liverpool currently appears to be in pole position, they are not alone in their admiration of the midfielder. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Borussia Dortmund are all believed to be monitoring Sano closely and have maintained contact with his representatives.

Arsenal will pursue a midfielder, as Mikel Arteta reportedly wants an alternative to Martin Zubimendi after rotating the Spaniard towards the end of the 2025/26 season. On the other hand, Tottenham may need a replacement for Lucas Bergvall, who wants to embark on a new adventure. However, Liverpool’s willingness to table a substantial bid could give them a decisive advantage in negotiations.

Sano’s reputation has risen sharply over the past year following an outstanding campaign with Mainz and an impressive run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Japan. The energetic midfielder showcased his ability on the biggest stage, combining relentless energy with intelligent positioning and composure in possession, attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Liverpool need midfielders like Sano

Liverpool’s interest reflects their focus on reinforcing the centre of the pitch with players capable of thriving in the Premier League. Sano has earned praise for his ball-winning ability, tactical awareness and stamina, qualities that have made him one of the Bundesliga’s standout midfielders over the past season.

The Japanese international is also comfortable progressing play from deep, making him an attractive option for a side that values technical quality as much as defensive discipline. His versatility allows him to operate as a holding midfielder or in a more box-to-box role, giving Liverpool additional tactical flexibility.

For Mainz, losing Sano would represent a major blow after his rapid development into one of the club’s key performers. Nevertheless, an offer in the region of €60 million would likely compel Mainz to cash in, particularly since it would be the biggest sale in the club’s history.

Liverpool’s recruitment team is believed to have been tracking several midfield options this summer, but Sano has emerged as one of the club’s priority targets following his consistent displays at club level and on the international stage. Reports suggest the Reds are now considering formalising their interest with an official proposal in the coming weeks.