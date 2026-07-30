Brentford set to beat Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United in Mamadou Sangare race

Brentford are on the verge of a club-record deal for Mamadou Sangare, as they are expected to beat off competition.

According to TEAMtalk, Brentford are closing in on a club-record £41 million signing for Mamadou Sangare from RC Lens, beating off interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

The 24-year-old Malian midfielder is considered one of the best in Ligue 1 from last season. He was instrumental in his team’s second-place finish, recording 29 appearances, three goals and four assists last term, helping RC Lens to a surprise runners-up finish behind PSG.

Brentford allowed Jordan Henderson to leave the club on a free transfer for a move to Chelsea, and now they have sprung a surprise in the market. The Bees finished ninth under Keith Andrews in his first season and are targeting a stronger finish. To support that progression, they are close to an exceptional signing, one of Ligue 1’s best midfielders from last term.

Brentford closing in on Mamadou Sangare

An earlier report in L’Equipe confirmed that Brentford had made the club-record offer for Sangare. The report insists Brentford are closing in on the signing in a club-record £41 million deal, with RC Lens also expected to record their biggest sale in the process. At the moment, the 24-year-old is seen as a direct replacement for Henderson, but he might end up assuming a far more important role under Andrews.

The deal is significant both for its fee and the scale of the competing interest. Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool all circled the Malian midfielder earlier in 2026. The L’Equipe report also states that personal terms are in place with Sangare over the deal, and it may simply be a matter of ironing out the final details before the signing becomes official.

Brentford saw off competition for Sangare

Brentford may have been the latest team to enter the race, but they have secured their prize in what sources describe as a dominant race for the midfielder. Given his performances for Lens last season, Chelsea and Manchester United had reported interest in him earlier in 2026, and Liverpool are also credited with interest.

The scale of that competition from the top English clubs underscores the quality of Brentford’s acquisition, as they have won a significant midfield race. Overall, this is a fantastic deal for the Bees with regard to where they aspire to be ahead of the new season.