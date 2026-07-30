Aston Villa told to pay €45 million to sign Allan Elias after rejected bid

Aston Villa will have to fork out €45 million to sign 22-year-old Palmeiras winger Allan Elias this summer.

Palmeiras have rejected Aston Villa’s €30 million bid for winger Allan Elias, requiring the Premier League club to improve their offer significantly to €45 million if they wish to proceed.

According to Andre Hernan on ESPN Brazil, Villa submitted a concrete bid for the 22-year-old winger. The offer comprised an initial €25 million fee plus €5 million in bonuses tied to relatively achievable performance-related clauses.

Palmeiras rejected the offer outright. The proposal was discussed between Allan’s representatives at Talent Sports, led by Paulo Pitombeira, and Palmeiras sporting director Anderson Barros, with video conferences also taking place after Aston Villa made their move. As expected, the player’s representatives passed the offer on to the Brazilian club, but Palmeiras quickly made their stance crystal clear. The answer was a firm no.

Club president Leila Pereira and manager Abel Ferreira reportedly oppose selling Allan this summer. The Brazilian side view the winger as one of the most exciting talents to emerge from their academy in recent years and believe his market value will continue to rise.

Aston Villa will struggle to sign Allan

The Brazilian giants are convinced that Allan’s valuation will rise significantly in the years to come through consistent performances and a potential Brazil call-up. Known for his pace, ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations and versatility in attack, he could be just the perfect replacement for Morgan Rogers at Villa Park.

Following his blockbuster move to Chelsea, Aston Villa need a top-quality attacking option who can feature on the flanks as well as a number ten; Allan certainly fits the bill. However, striking a deal with Palmeiras is far from straightforward.

While Aston Villa’s €30 million bid was immediately rejected, Hernan suggests Palmeiras could be forced to reconsider their position if an offer closer to €45 million arrives. If Unai Emery’s side truly want to bring the Brazilian to Villa Park, they will need to increase their offer by at least €15 million to approach Palmeiras’s valuation. For now, however, such a scenario appears unlikely.