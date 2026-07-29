Juventus talks to sign Emiliano Martinez hit an impasse

Juventus’s pursuit of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has stalled after talks between the two clubs hit an impasse.

Emiliano has been one of Juventus’s priority targets in their search for a new first-choice goalkeeper this summer, but the transfer now appears increasingly difficult to complete. Aston Villa remain reluctant to part ways and have publicly insisted Martinez is not for sale, making any transfer particularly complicated.

Martinez has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout goalkeepers since joining Aston Villa from Arsenal in 2020 for a fee of £17 million. The Argentine has been a standout since 2020, and Juventus view him, at 33, as the ideal candidate to bring World Cup-winning experience and leadership to their squad after an inconsistent campaign. His proven World Cup and Premier League pedigree contrasts sharply with younger, longer-term alternatives the club is also considering.

Will Juventus move on?

While Martinez remains their preferred option, Juventus cannot afford to wait indefinitely. Reports suggest they are already assessing alternative goalkeeping targets should negotiations fail to progress.

Among the names linked with the Turin giants are Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and SC Freiburg’s Noah Atubolu. Vicario, in particular, has emerged as a strong alternative due to his Serie A experience with Empoli before moving to the Premier League, while Atubolu represents a younger, long-term option.

For Aston Villa, retaining Martinez would provide continuity ahead of another demanding campaign. The experienced goalkeeper remains one of the leaders in the dressing room and continues to command significant respect from teammates and supporters alike.

With no imminent shift in the West Midlands club’s stance, the 33-year-old stopper is increasingly likely to remain at the club, forcing Juventus to activate Plan B before the transfer window closes.

Juventus need to sign an experienced, higher-quality goalkeeper, and the South American would have been ideal for them. The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in Italy would have been exciting for the goalkeeper. He is entering the twilight stages of his career, and this could be the final opportunity to join an elite club where he can fight for major trophies. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.