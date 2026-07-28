Fulham rival Everton in Nestory Irankunda race, Sporting CP in pole position

Fulham have joined Everton in pursuing Watford winger Nestory Irankunda, with Sporting CP remaining the favourites to sign the highly-rated Australian winger before the summer transfer window closes.

Nestory Irankunda has emerged as one of the most sought-after young attackers in the market following an impressive campaign with Watford and a string of eye-catching performances for Australia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His displays have attracted interest from clubs across Europe, with the Premier League, Portugal and Italy all represented among his admirers.

A report by Record via Sport Witness has suggested that Fulham have entered the race for the winger. Marco Silva’s side are now monitoring Irankunda’s situation alongside Everton, Hull City, and Fiorentina. However, Sporting CP are still considered to be in the strongest position to complete a deal.

Sporting have been working on the transfer for several days and are understood to have already reached an agreement with the player over personal terms. Negotiations with Watford are continuing, with the Portuguese club reportedly discussing a package worth around €15 million plus a further €5 million in performance-related bonuses.

The Lisbon outfit remain confident that an agreement can eventually be reached despite growing competition from elsewhere. A deal for Irankunda is necessary, as Francisco Trincao has joined Al-Ahli this summer.

Everton and Fulham eye Irankunda move

Everton have been credited with a strong interest in the Australia international throughout the summer as David Moyes looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the new campaign. The Toffees are understood to see the winger’s pace, direct running and ability to play either flank as assets for a modern attack. With Iliman Ndiaye linked with a move to Al-Hilal, they will need a replacement.

Fulham’s interest adds a third English rival to Sporting CP’s pursuit. Silva is thought to be keen on adding greater depth and creativity in wide areas, and the promising young winger fits the profile of a young player capable of developing into a long-term Premier League asset.

Despite the increasing interest, Watford are under no immediate pressure to sell. The EFL Championship side are understood to have rejected offers in the region of £10 million and have welcomed Irankunda back for pre-season as preparations for the new campaign continue. While a transfer remains possible before the deadline, the Hornets are holding firm on their valuation, and the window is closing.