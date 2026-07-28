Danny Welbeck has agreement in principle to join Chelsea

Chelsea are closing in on the signature of Danny Welbeck, as they have agreed personal terms in principle with the former Manchester United star.

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck after reaching an agreement in principle with the experienced forward, with negotiations between the two clubs now focused on finalising the transfer fee.

According to Ben Jacobs, Welbeck already has broad terms in place with Chelsea, while Brighton are prepared to sanction his departure provided a satisfactory deal is reached. The Blues are now increasingly confident of striking an agreement with the Seagulls, moving one step closer to completing one of the more surprising deals of the summer transfer window.

After years of prioritising young talents with long-term potential, the West London club now appear eager to add proven experience to complement their youthful squad under new manager Xabi Alonso.

The 35-year-old has spent recent seasons at Brighton, rebuilding his career and continuing to demonstrate his capacity to provide leadership and quality in the final third at Premier League level. He scored 13 league goals last season after registering 10 in the previous campaign, underlining his consistency despite entering the latter stages of his career.

The Englishman’s movement, work rate and ability to link play have remained valuable assets, making him an attractive option for Chelsea as they look to strengthen their attacking department.

Why do Chelsea want Welbeck?

Welbeck’s arrival could allow the Blues to cash in on Aston Villa-linked Nicolas Jackson, Liam Delap, and Marc Guiu, who have failed to make the desired impact since moving to Stamford Bridge.

Rather than arriving as an undisputed starter, Welbeck is expected to provide depth, mentorship and healthy competition while offering Alonso another reliable option during a demanding campaign.

His experience stands out when compared to Chelsea’s current attacking options. Having accumulated hundreds of Premier League appearances throughout spells with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Brighton, Welbeck brings a level of top-flight know-how that the London club’s younger forwards are still developing.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, are not expected to block the transfer. With Welbeck entering the final year of his contract, they are willing to let him move on. Chelsea still need to finalise the financial details with Brighton, but with personal terms already broadly agreed, the move appears to be progressing in the right direction.