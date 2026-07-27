Chelsea enter Gerard Martin chase, AC Milan ready to pay €35 million

Chelsea could rival AC Milan in the race to sign versatile Barcelona defender Gerard Martin, but they are unlikely to pay beyond their valuation.

Barcelona could consider a prospective sale of homegrown talent Gerard Martin amid growing interest, with AC Milan currently leading the race. As per Caught Offside, Chelsea are ready to enter the race for the versatile defender, but they will not pay beyond their valuation or get drawn into a transfer battle with the Rossoneri.

Chelsea are in the market for a left-sided defender who could fit perfectly into Xabi Alonso’s tactical plans. Marc Cucurella’s departure to Real Madrid prompted the search for a left-sided defender, as the Spanish manager’s arrival could bring new ideas, with Alonso preferring to switch between a back four and a back three.

Maxence Lacroix is close to joining from Crystal Palace. However, while his arrival strengthens the back line and gives Alonso a new option to work with, the left side requires an additional option, and Chelsea are targeting Gerard Martin.

Why will Chelsea chase Gerard Martin?

Chelsea held an interest in Rayo Vallecano full-back Pep Chavarria earlier, and had the Spaniard arrived, he would have slotted into the left wing-back role, which would have seen Jorrel Hato take up a central role or compete with him in the wide areas. However, Rayo Vallecano have raised their asking price, with recent reports pointing towards a fee of more than £42 million.

The Blues have probably pivoted towards another option, with Barcelona’s Martin now a player under consideration. The Blaugrana would be open to selling a homegrown player with 32 La Liga appearances this season, who is capable of playing centre-back or left-back depending on the game state.

Chelsea will not entertain a transfer battle

According to Caught Offside, Barcelona would consider a bid in the €30-€35 million range. The biggest concern could come from AC Milan, who reportedly saw a €20 million bid rejected and are now expected to return with an improved offer worth €35 million.

Also Read: Three left-backs Chelsea should target to replace Marc Cucurella

Chelsea are expected to secure player approval first before making any offers to test Barcelona. More importantly, they are not interested in being dragged into a transfer battle for the defender with AC Milan, as the Blues are unwilling to overpay beyond what they believe is the player’s valuation. Therefore, expect Chelsea to agree personal terms before preparing a bid.