Como face frustration in Trevoh Chalobah chase after Saturday meeting

Como’s pursuit of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah faces a stalemate after recent talks failed to bridge a valuation gap.

Como, managed by former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, have identified Trevoh Chalobah as a priority defensive target this summer. Negotiations have been ongoing for several weeks, but fresh discussions between the two clubs have left a significant gap in their respective valuations of the England international, according to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Serie A club entered the latest round of talks optimistic that an agreement could be reached following an improved proposal. However, Chelsea are standing firm over their asking price, leaving the transfer in limbo. While dialogue between the clubs is expected to continue, the latest meeting did not deliver the progress Como had been seeking.

The Blues have already rejected multiple offers for the 27-year-old centre-back and remain unwilling to lower their valuation. Chelsea believe Chalobah’s strong performances last season, coupled with his growing international profile after earning an England World Cup call-up, justify their demands. Chelsea want £30 million to sell the player.

Fabregas is understood to be eager to strengthen his defensive options as Como prepare for another ambitious campaign following their impressive rise in Italian football. The Serie A club have shown throughout the transfer window that they are prepared to invest in experienced players capable of bolstering their squad, and Chalobah has consistently remained near the top of their shortlist.

Chalobah has done well for Chelsea

Chalobah, a product of Chelsea’s academy, enjoyed arguably the busiest campaign of his senior career last season, making 47 appearances across all competitions. His consistent displays earned him recognition at international level, with England including him in their World Cup squad.

Despite Saturday’s frustrating outcome, Como have not abandoned hope of completing the transfer. The Italian side are expected to remain in contact with Chelsea as they explore whether a compromise can eventually be reached, though they are also seeking alternatives.

For now, the deal remains unresolved. Unless either Chelsea soften their stance or Como return with an improved financial package, Chalobah’s future will remain a notable transfer saga to watch over the coming days as both clubs continue negotiations in search of common ground, while other clubs like Inter Milan are also chasing his signature.