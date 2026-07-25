Norwich City unwilling to sell Kellen Fisher amid Premier League links

Norwich City will not entertain bids to sell 22-year-old English right-back Kellen Fisher amid his links with Premier League clubs.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Everton, Leeds United, and Newcastle United have been interested in Kellen Fisher. The three Premier League clubs are keen on bolstering their defensive units by signing a right-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they had their sights set on the English defender. However, Norwich City’s stance will force them to look elsewhere for a new right-back.

Who is Kellen Fisher?

Kellen Fisher has developed into a regular right-back for Norwich City in the EFL Championship since joining Bromley in July 2023. The 22-year-old has established himself as a regular starter during his stint with the Canaries.

The Englishman was impressive in the 2025/26 season, amassing nearly 4,000 minutes of game time in 47 appearances across all competitions. He has over 100 outings for Norwich City thus far during his stint while chipping in with six assists. The youngster’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Premier League clubs keen on securing his services.

Why are Premier League clubs interested?

Leeds United’s interest in the English defender is surprising. Daniel Farke already has two right-backs in his squad, with James Justin and Jayden Bogle producing impressive performances in the 2025/26 season. Fisher’s fit into Leeds’ right-back plans remains unclear, given Farke’s existing depth at the position..

Meanwhile, Kellen Fisher has been on Everton’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as Seamus Coleman has called time on his illustrious stint with the Merseyside club. Additionally, Nathan Patterson faces an uncertain future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with recent reports suggesting a summer departure may be on the cards for the Scot.

As for Newcastle United, Kieran Trippier has departed from St. James’ Park and joined Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer. Additionally, Emil Krafth has left the Tyneside club as a free agent, with Valentino Livramento the only right-back in Eddie Howe’s squad. So, the Magpies have targeted Fisher as a potential right-back option.

However, summer move is increasingly unlikely, given Norwich City’s stance. Per TEAMtalk, Philippe Clement has “made it clear to the club’s hierarchy that Fisher is a central part of his plans” to drive the Canaries’ promotion bid this season.