Newcastle United ponder re-signing James Tavernier, Charlotte FC lead race

Newcastle United are considering bringing 34-year-old former Rangers skipper James Tavernier back to the club.

James Tavernier is being tracked by Newcastle United and Charlotte FC as a late-window option, with the MLS side currently in pole position, per TEAMtalk. The 34-year-old is weighing up his options after leaving Ibrox, and a move to America is increasingly being viewed as an attractive next step.

Newcastle’s interest reflects a need for right-back depth following Kieran Trippier’s departure, with Tavernier offering experience and familiarity. He is not being viewed as an automatic starter, but as a valuable depth piece who already knows the club well and would need little time to settle in.

Even so, Charlotte FC appear to have the upper hand for now. The MLS side have stepped up their pursuit, and head coach Dean Smith is understood to be a strong admirer of Tavernier’s profile and experience. That places the American outfit as the most advanced suitor.

The timing also works in Charlotte’s favour. Tavernier is not under pressure to rush a decision, and he is considering several routes after his Rangers exit. Interest has also come from clubs in Turkey and elsewhere in Europe, but the American club’s offer of a fresh start in a new league has placed them in pole position.

Newcastle United remain keen on Tavernier

For the Magpies, the move remains possible, but likely only later in the window. The Tyneside club are expected to assess their squad and outgoing business before making a serious decision, which means Tavernier may have to wait before learning whether a return to Tyneside is genuinely on the table.

That delay could prove decisive. If Charlotte FC move quickly, they may be able to close the deal before Premier League interest becomes concrete. If Eddie Howe’s team decide to act, however, Tavernier’s familiarity with the club could make the move tempting.

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Tavernier’s final season at Rangers showed he still has plenty to offer. He played 52 matches and contributed to 20 goals, underlining why he remains a useful option even at 34. Newcastle’s window to act is narrow; if Charlotte move quickly, Tavernier may complete a move to the MLS.