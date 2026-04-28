Tottenham interested in signing James Tavernier

Tottenham are eyeing a Bosman move for Rangers’ long-serving defender James Tavernier ahead of the summer window.

James Tavernier is a surprise name on Tottenham’s summer target list, with the long-serving defender set to leave Rangers in the summer. As per Team Talk, Spurs are eager to land several experienced defensive names in the next window, and they feel the free-scoring Rangers man could be a good solution in the short term.

Tottenham have given out indications on what they might be planning ahead of the summer, as a number of their key targets are coming to the fore. While battling the prospect of playing in the Championship next season, Spurs are making plans irrespective of their top-flight status ahead of the summer.

Strengthening the backline is a paramount task for Spurs and new manager Roberto De Zerbi, who is set for a long haul at the club. Their recent interest in Liverpool veteran Andy Robertson has come to the fore, with suggestions that they have an agreement in place with the left-back.

The same could be said about another player, Marcos Senesi, with suggestions that they have an agreement with the defender too, although any switch will depend on their ability to avoid relegation. Hence, there are rumours of Liverpool’s interest in the Argentine, which could accelerate if Spurs fail to stay alive in the Premier League.

Now, Spurs are targeting yet another experienced defender and free agent in James Tavernier, the 144-goal Rangers veteran. The idea is to bring someone with short-term benefits and experience that will help Tottenham navigate their current moment, something they have struggled to do of late.

Spurs to sign James Tavernier?

Tavernier is an interesting option, who, at the ripe age of 34, is not showing signs of slowing down. The free-scoring defender also has over 140 assists for Rangers in over 500 games for the club, and he would be open to returning to England in the summer as he calls time on his career at Ibrox.

Spurs would benefit from such a signing, and while the report states that he, too, will only join if they can survive relegation, the reality with Tavernier could be slightly different. Should a good offer land on his desk, the veteran Rangers man might look at the idea of playing for a big London-based club and could consider the switch, even if Spurs are in the Championship, which does make the move possible.