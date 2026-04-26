Liverpool not giving up hope in Marcos Senesi race despite Tottenham talks

Liverpool are still active in the race for Marcos Senesi despite Tottenham being advanced in the chase, as a key factor will help the Reds.

Marcos Senesi is one of the big free agents attracting considerable attention in the market ahead of the summer. Despite widespread reports of an agreement with Tottenham, Caught Offside insists Liverpool are still thought to be active in pursuit of the 28-year-old centre-back, as a key factor might favour their cause.

Marcos Senesi brings about a great opportunity for teams in the Premier League to bring in a key defender for nothing. The Argentine is set to leave Bournemouth on a free transfer after a key season there, as several clubs are scrambling for his signature.

Tottenham are the ones leading the race for Senesi, with suggestions that the defender has an agreement in place with the club over a Bosman move. However, there is a key factor — and a big one at that — which could still see other teams re-enter the race in a big way to defeat Spurs out of the equation.

That factor is relegation, as Tottenham must avoid going down if they seek to sign Senesi. Entering the weekend, Spurs are sitting inside the relegation zone, and with only a handful of games remaining, their situation looks grim from the outside, which does give teams like Liverpool a chance to reignite their chase of Senesi.

Liverpool are interested in signing the Argentine defender ahead of the summer, as the club are prioritising key positions to strengthen. Senesi is by far one of the best market opportunities for a team that has been eager to bring in a left-footed centre-back for years now, as the chance couldn’t have come at a better time.

Liverpool to Chase Marcos Senesi?

Liverpool are very much thought to be in the mix for Senesi ahead of the summer, despite a potential agreement with Ibrahima Konate to extend his stay. The focus on bringing in the 28-year-old centre-back is to strengthen the area of the pitch where Virgil van Dijk plays, as Arne Slot seeks better depth in his defensive ranks.

For Konate’s position, they already have two young talents in Giovanni Leoni and the incoming Jeremy Jacquet, as the focus is on bringing in a left-footed centre-back to improve their ranks. Liverpool will be eager to explore whether they can sign Senesi, as his proposed move to Tottenham could collapse if the north Londoners suffer relegation.