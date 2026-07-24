Newcastle United poised to reject upcoming Arsenal bid for Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United are expected to stand firm in their determination to keep captain Bruno Guimaraes despite Arsenal’s growing interest, with the Magpies preparing to reject an anticipated £70 million offer from the North London club.

Arsenal have identified Bruno Guimaraes as one of their priority midfield targets this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign. A report by TEAMtalk has claimed that the Gunners are preparing a formal proposal worth around £70 million.

However, Newcastle have already made their stance clear internally and have no intention of accepting it. Since arriving from Lyon, the 28-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most influential midfielders, eventually taking over the captaincy and becoming a fan favourite at St. James’ Park.

The South American midfielder offers technical quality, defensive intensity and leadership, which are ideal attributes for Arteta’s midfield rebuild. The Magpies continue to regard Guimaraes as one of the cornerstones of Eddie Howe’s project.

According to reports, sources close to Newcastle have dismissed Arsenal’s expected bid, insisting that an offer in the region of £70 million falls well short of the club’s valuation. The Magpies are not actively looking to sell the midfielder and believe retaining him is essential if they want to compete for major honours this season.

Retaining him is critical for Newcastle United’s bid to challenge for a top-four finish and European qualification in the upcoming season. The 28-year-old midfielder still has time remaining on his contract, giving the club a strong negotiating position should any interested side lodge a formal bid.

Can Arsenal get the deal done?

For Arsenal, improving their offer or pivoting to alternative midfield targets before the window closes may be necessary. The Tyneside outfit remain unswayed by the £70 million proposal and show no sign of opening negotiations. Should Arsenal improve their offer substantially or Newcastle soften their stance mid-window, the transfer saga may yet develop; for now, the Magpies’ position remains firm.

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Guimaraes will be hoping to play for a more ambitious team, but Newcastle are likely to play hardball. It remains to be seen whether the player can force the Magpies to accept an offer for him this summer. He has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal, per Fabrizio Romano.