Manchester United suffer blow in Aurelien Tchouameni pursuit

Manchester United have received a massive blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid midfield mainstay Aurelien Tchouameni.

Manchester United have been dealt a major setback in their pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. According to TEAMtalk, sources close to Real Madrid have downplayed the prospect of him leaving, insisting the French international remains a crucial part of the club’s long-term plans.

The Red Devils have made another check on the 26-year-old’s situation as they continue evaluating options to strengthen the heart of their midfield.

Manchester United have already completed the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans as part of their midfield rebuild under Michael Carrick. Despite those arrivals, the club remain keen to bring in a specialist defensive midfielder who can replace Casemiro in the long run, and Tchouameni has consistently been viewed internally as the dream addition.

The French international possesses the physicality, defensive awareness and composure on the ball that United believe would complete their midfield overhaul following the departure of Casemiro and the injury to Manuel Ugarte. However, their hopes of landing him have suffered another significant blow.

Real Madrid will not sell Tchouameni

Earlier this summer, there was a belief within Old Trafford that a deal could eventually become possible. That optimism disappeared once Jose Mourinho returned to Real Madrid. The Portuguese manager is understood to have informed club president Florentino Perez that Tchouameni would remain one of the cornerstones of his project, effectively shutting the door on any potential exit.

Although intermediaries not directly linked to the player have recently suggested to United that an opportunity could emerge if Real Madrid eventually signed Manchester City midfielder Rodri, the Spanish club do not share that view.

Instead of considering Rodri as a replacement for Tchouameni, Los Blancos reportedly see the pair as players capable of complementing each other in the same squad. The club have no intention of sacrificing one to accommodate the other, making a move increasingly unlikely.

Adding to United’s frustration is Tchouameni’s own stance. The midfielder has never actively pushed for a move away from Madrid and remains fully committed to continuing his career in the Spanish capital. The Red Devils are expected to keep monitoring the situation throughout the remainder of the transfer window.