Juventus open to paying €20-25 million to sign Richarlison

Juventus would be open to forking out €20-25 million to sign Richarlison, and the Brazilian would fit within their wage structure.

Per Caught Offside, Juventus reportedly would be open to a €20-25 million bid for Richarlison, with the Brazilian set to leave Tottenham. The Bianconeri view him as a solid option to bolster their frontline and feel he would align with their wage parameters, as the attacker wants to remain at the highest possible level.

There has been speculation surrounding Richarlison’s future, including rumours of a possible move to Saudi Arabia. Despite early suggestions of a return to Everton, the Toffees’ interest has faded as they pursue other targets. Juventus now stand as the most concrete suitor, willing to pay as much as €20-25 million, though Tottenham reportedly demanded €30 million earlier in the window.

Juventus are making plans to bring in a new striker, with reports suggesting they are willing to re-sign Randal Kolo Muani, who spent the previous season with Tottenham on loan. Regardless of how that move develops, manager Luciano Spalletti reportedly wants another striker who could operate as part of a front two.

Strategic striker priorities

In a recent report linking Everton with Dusan Vlahovic, it was stated that Juventus are holding key talks with the Serbian striker to agree on a new deal following the expiry of his previous contract. In Richarlison’s case, they view him as a fit who meets their salary ceiling, and his demands may be accommodated if an agreement with Tottenham is reached.

Other names, such as Joshua Zirkzee, have been linked recently, though any arrival will be judged through the lens of finances, as the Bianconeri are not currently flush with cash or in a position to spend heavily.

What next for Richarlison?

Since joining from Everton four years ago, Richarlison has battled injuries and inconsistent form, limiting his impact at Spurs. He did score important goals in last season’s relegation fight, finishing with 12 league goals.

With a year left on his deal, he has no future in north London, and few Premier League clubs are showing significant interest. A departure would suit all parties, with the player keen to test himself in a competitive top-five European league.