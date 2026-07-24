Jeremy Doku, Abdukodir Khusanov set to sign five-year deals at Manchester City

Manchester City are close to agreeing long-term deals with key stars Jeremy Doku and Abdukodir Khusanov, which would mark a major move from the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are close to agreeing new deals with Jeremy Doku and Abdukodir Khusanov. The agreements are seen as vital for the club’s future, with the 22-year-old and 24-year-old stars viewed as key components for years to come.

Manchester City have had a slow start to their window, but they have still signed a major player in Elliot Anderson for a club-record fee. However, the main theme of the window has been preserving their existing stars, and they are making important moves behind the scenes.

Despite some early speculation about Josko Gvardiol’s future amid rival interest, Manchester City did manage to renew his terms at the club, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. The club are now closing in on important deals for the influential duo, Jeremy Doku and Abdukodir Khusanov.

Manchester City set to agree new deals for star duo

Khusanov joined Manchester City from RC Lens, and slowly but surely he has established himself as a key part of the back line. Last season, he played a key role as Manchester City went on to win the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

While there were no major rumours surrounding his future or reported links with other clubs, Manchester City are not waiting for anything to come up. Despite having a contract until 2029, they are now on the verge of agreeing a five-year deal to secure his future for the long term.

That is also the case with Jeremy Doku, who has attracted interest from a few clubs. Manchester City have now moved to put the necessary work in place to secure his long-term future, with the attacker also in line to sign a five-year deal with the club.

Doku has been particularly important for the team and has continued to grow in stature. Despite the exit of Pep Guardiola, the Belgian international is still seen as a vital part of the squad moving forward, and Manchester City securing his future as well as Khusanov’s is big news for the club as they preserve their existing talent.