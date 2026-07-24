Emiliano Martinez agrees personal terms with Juventus

Juventus are closing in on signing Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez after agreeing personal terms with the Argentine international.

Juventus have reached an agreement on personal terms with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. However, negotiations over the transfer fee remain a sticking point, with both clubs still some distance apart in their valuations, meaning the move is not done.

According to Italian journalist Alessio Lento, Martinez has already agreed the framework of a contract with the Serie A giants, so there are no issues on the player’s side. However, Juventus and Aston Villa continue to differ significantly over the transfer fee, the biggest obstacle preventing the deal from progressing.

Martinez has been one of Aston Villa’s most influential players since arriving from Arsenal in a deal worth around £17 million in 2020. He has since developed into one of Europe’s top goalkeepers, helping the West Midlands club establish themselves among England’s elite while also playing a crucial role in Argentina’s international success.

Aston Villa, though, are not prepared to let him leave cheaply despite his desire to move to Turin. The Birmingham-based club have maintained a firm asking price and are unwilling to reduce their demands. They managed to hold onto him last summer, and are hoping for something similar this time around as well.

Why are Juventus after Martinez?

Juventus’s interest stems from Luciano Spalletti’s desire to strengthen competition between the posts. Michele Di Gregorio has performed solidly since joining from Monza back in 2024. He recorded 17 clean sheets in 37 appearances while conceding only 36 goals during the 2025/26 campaign.

However, despite these respectable numbers, the Italian tactician is reportedly seeking a more established option to challenge for the No. 1 spot. Adding further intrigue is Di Gregorio’s uncertain future amid his links with Leeds United, with the goalkeeper himself attracting interest from elsewhere.

Should Di Gregorio depart, Martinez would immediately become Juventus’s priority. The Argentine international would bring a wealth of experience, having consistently performed on the biggest stages in recent years.

His winning mentality, commanding presence and natural leadership would provide a significant boost to the dressing room, while his shot-stopping ability and composure under pressure make him one of the finest goalkeepers in world football.

With personal terms already agreed, the Turin-based outfit remain hopeful of completing a deal, though they must first bridge the fee gap. Talks remain active, with both clubs continuing discussions in an attempt to find common ground over a transfer package.