Chelsea reach agreement to sign Benji Flowers

Chelsea have struck a pre-agreement with FC Dallas to sign their 15-year-old attacking sensation Benji Flowers.

Chelsea have secured the signing of highly rated American prospect Benji Flowers, with the Premier League club reaching a full agreement for the teenager to join their academy setup once he turns 18.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues moved quickly to lock in the agreement, ensuring they beat off potential competition for a player widely regarded as a future star. Chelsea’s move reflects their continued investment in elite youth talent from North America.

Chelsea struck a deal for Flowers

The deal has been structured in a way that benefits both Chelsea and FC Dallas. The Major League Soccer side will receive an initial fee of around $3 million, per The Athletic, while performance-based add-ons could see the total value rise to approximately $10 million. Importantly, those add-ons are not solely dependent on his time at Chelsea, who are also working on other deals.

A significant portion of the bonus structure can be triggered before Flowers even leaves the United States. These include clauses tied to his appearances for Dallas and milestones with the national team at youth level. Dallas have also negotiated a sell-on clause, ensuring they remain invested in the player’s long-term success.

Chelsea have been monitoring Flowers closely for some time, intensifying their interest after his rise through Dallas FC’s ranks. Despite being just 15, he has already made headlines with his exposure to senior football environments; he made his debut for Dallas’ second team in MLS Next Pro at age 14, making only two appearances so far but attracting attention from scouts across Europe.

Flowers has also represented the United States at youth level, featuring for the national team up to the under-15 category. Chelsea’s proactive approach has allowed them to secure his future ahead of time.

The teenager recently travelled to London to complete the Chelsea side of the agreement. International regulations prevent him from officially joining until he turns 18, so he will remain with Dallas until then.

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Chelsea view Flowers as a long-term investment, aligning with their strategy of recruiting elite young talent from around the world. The club believe his technical ability, pace and attacking instincts make him a standout prospect who could eventually break into senior football at the highest level.