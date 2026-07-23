Arsenal ready to sell Martin Odegaard to make room for Bruno Guimaraes

Martin Odegaard’s future has been called into question following claims that Arsenal could sell their captain if Bruno Guimaraes arrives.

Arsenal could sell captain Martin Odegaard if Bruno Guimaraes arrives, according to a report from TEAMtalk, though the club is not actively pursuing a sale this summer. The story also considers the possibility of keeping the Norwegian, which could potentially be his last at the club if he does not sign a new deal.

Arsenal have already had a few setbacks in this transfer window, having missed out on the likes of Manchester City for Jeremy Monga and, more recently, Chelsea for Morgan Rogers. However, the club are not deterred in their business despite loose suggestions of panic within the fanbase, as Mikel Arteta will expect to have a much stronger squad than he had last season by the end of the transfer window.

Arsenal are pursuing Bruno Guimaraes with vigour, leaving Newcastle United exasperated, according to reports. The Brazilian’s potential arrival has raised questions about the future of Odegaard, either in this window or next summer.

Why Odegaard might depart

According to the TEAMtalk report, Odegaard registered 16 league starts and eight bench appearances last season. The 27-year-old’s inconsistent appearances stemmed from injury, though he remained fit for Norway at the World Cup. While selling him may not be Arsenal’s immediate priority, the club could explore the option next summer if contract negotiations stall.

Odegaard has two years remaining on his current deal. Should he enter the final year without a new agreement, Arsenal could consider a sale, particularly if Guimaraes’ arrival reduces the need for the Norwegian playmaker. However, there are no current grounds for Arteta to part ways with his captain.

Odegaard remains key to Arteta

Arteta has always used Odegaard in an important role, and despite speculation over his future, the club are not planning to sell him this summer. There is a possibility that the club could offer him a new contract if they feel the need to continue with the Norwegian in the long term.

The 27-year-old fan favourite starts most games when fit and available, a role unlikely to change even if Guimaraes joins. While no new contract talks are underway, Arsenal may offer one if they wish to secure the Norwegian’s long-term future.