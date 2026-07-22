PSG unwilling to sell Warren Zaire-Emery amid Premier League links

Paris Saint-Germain have ruled out selling Warren Zaire-Emery amid his links with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Warren Zaire-Emery is regarded as one of Europe’s brightest young midfielders, but PSG view him as a cornerstone of their long-term project rather than a player available for sale.

Manchester United are actively searching for another midfield reinforcement this summer as Michael Carrick continues to reshape his squad ahead of the new campaign. United have already strengthened the engine room with the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, but reports indicate that the club wants one more high-quality midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Zaïre-Emery has emerged as one of the names admired by Manchester United’s recruitment team. The Frenchman’s versatility in midfield and composure in possession align with United’s need for technical depth in a crowded engine room, particularly under Carrick’s preferred shape.

According to TEAMtalk, PSG have no intention to sell. Despite fierce competition for places in midfield, the youngster remains highly rated internally, making any negotiations extremely difficult for interested clubs.

That development represents a blow for Manchester United, who are eager to add youth, energy and technical quality to their midfield. While the Red Devils may continue to admire the PSG youngster, reports suggest the club are unlikely to invest significant time pursuing a deal that currently has little chance of succeeding.

Arsenal and Chelsea suffer blow

Per TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Chelsea were hoping to sign the midfielder as well. The Gunners need an upgrade on the exit-linked Christian Norgaard, and the talented young French international could be the ideal long-term investment. He can operate in multiple roles, and his versatility will be an added bonus. He will add control, composure, and defensive cover to the team.

Similarly, Chelsea have been overly dependent on Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. They need another player who can control the tempo of the game and help retain the ball. Additionally, Fernandez faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge after recent comments by Javier Pastore. The PSG youngster could be the ideal option for them.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League clubs decide to move on to other targets. All three clubs have also been linked with players like Manu Kone from AS Roma.