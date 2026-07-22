Crystal Palace front-runners to sign Krepin Diatta

Crystal Palace will look to complete a bargain move for 27-year-old Senegalese international Krepin Diatta this summer.

According to a report by Africa Foot, Krepin Diatta is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old former AS Monaco star.

Per Africa Foot, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners are ready to meet the player’s €2.5 million-a-year wage demands. While Aston Villa will face stiff competition for Diatta’s signature, they are ahead of Bayer Leverkusen in the battle for his signature.

Who is Krepin Diatta?

Krepin Diatta has established himself as one of the most underrated players in Ligue 1 during his stint with AS Monaco. Born in Dakar, the 27-year-old spent his formative years in Senegal and graduated from the youth division at Oslo Football Academy Dakar before moving to Europe in February 2017.

The Senegalese international spent half a decade with AS Monaco, making nearly 150 appearances while chipping in with eight goals and nine assists. However, he has become a free agent after leaving the Ligue 1 club, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards in the coming weeks.

Why do Crystal Palace want Diatta?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Krepin Diatta is understandable. The Eagles are scouring the market for a right-sided player who can play as a right wing-back or a winger as they prepare to compete in four competitions in the upcoming campaign. Signing an alternative to Daniel Munoz will be sensible, as the Colombian international is the only reliable option for his position.

Additionally, widespread reports have linked Munoz with a move away from Selhurst Park, with Barcelona vying for his signature. So, Crystal Palace must dip into the market for a top-notch alternative, with Diatta emerging as a viable target.

Despite competition from Bayer Leverkusen, Crystal Palace’s prospects are bright due to the 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League winners’ readiness to offer him a €2.5 million-a-year deal. So, an adventure in the Premier League is possible for the Senegalese international after becoming a free agent.