Aston Villa making progress in Alejandro Garnacho talks.

Aston Villa’s summer rebuild shows no signs of slowing down as Unai Emery continues to reshape his squad following a series of high-profile departures.

Having already overseen significant changes in both attack and midfield, the Aston Villa manager is now targeting another versatile forward capable of adding pace, creativity and directness to his frontline. Recent reports have linked the West Midlands club with Jonathan Rowe.

However, one player has quickly emerged as the club’s preferred option, with negotiations now entering an advanced stage. According to Fabrizio Romano via X, Aston Villa are making significant progress in talks to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea. Villa have submitted an official proposal for an initial loan move that includes an obligation to buy, with sources indicating the conditions attached to their offer are easier to activate than those contained in AS Roma’s competing proposal.

The final decision now rests with Garnacho, and if the Argentina international gives the green light, the transfer is expected to move quickly towards completion.

Chelsea prepared to sanction exit

Chelsea are willing to part ways with Garnacho despite signing him from Manchester United for £40 million in 2025. The Blues initially placed a valuation of around £43 million on the 21-year-old last month but have become increasingly open to a structured deal that could begin as a loan before becoming a permanent transfer under agreed conditions.

Garnacho struggled to establish himself at Stamford Bridge, scoring just one Premier League goal during a difficult campaign. The arrivals of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa in a record £117 million deal and Geovany Quenda have further reduced his opportunities, prompting Chelsea to trim their attacking options. Manchester United also retain a financial interest, with the club reportedly entitled to 10 per cent of any future transfer fee received by Chelsea.

Villa continue ambitious rebuild

A move for Garnacho would represent Aston Villa’s fourth signing of an eventful summer. Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes, and Modou Keba Cisse have already arrived, while player sales have generated close to £200 million through the departures of Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, Donyell Malen, Enzo Barrenechea and Lewis Dobbin.

Villa view Garnacho as an ideal replacement for the attacking quality they have lost, believing his pace, dribbling ability and willingness to take on defenders suit Emery’s aggressive style of play. With negotiations now well advanced, the only remaining hurdle appears to be the player’s final decision. Should Garnacho approve the move, the West Midlands club could soon complete another major piece of business before the transfer window closes.

This transfer makes sense for all parties as Aston Villa need another explosive attacker following Morgan Rogers’s departure, while Garnacho requires regular football after a frustrating season at Chelsea. A loan with an obligation to buy limits Villa’s immediate financial risk and gives the player the opportunity to rebuild his reputation under a coach renowned for improving young talent. If Garnacho gives his approval, this looks like one of the more logical moves of the summer.