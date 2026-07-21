Liverpool rival PSG in Ferran Torres chase

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, setting up a potential transfer battle with Paris Saint-Germain as the Premier League giants look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Ferran Torres has emerged as one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe following his impressive performances over the past year. The Spanish international enhanced his reputation further by scoring the winning goal in Spain’s FIFA World Cup final triumph over Argentina, a moment that has significantly increased interest in his services.

Barcelona find themselves in a difficult position regarding the player’s future. Torres is entering the final year of his contract, and the Catalan club could be forced to consider offers this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing when his deal expires. Financial pressure forces Barcelona to sell, potentially opening the door for interested clubs.

As per a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are far from alone in their pursuit. PSG have been heavily linked with the Spanish forward for several weeks and are reportedly among the favourites to secure his signature. The French champions are understood to have identified Torres as a priority attacking target, with reports suggesting discussions over personal terms have already taken place.

Torres would improve Liverpool

For Liverpool, Torres represents a player with proven Premier League experience after his previous spell at Manchester City. During his time in England, he demonstrated his finishing ability and tactical intelligence before moving to Barcelona in 2022. Since then, he has developed into a more complete forward capable of playing as a winger, central striker or supporting attacker.

His versatility could prove particularly valuable for Liverpool as they continue reshaping their squad. Barcelona are expected to hold talks with the player over his future in the coming days, although the club must balance its desire to retain one of Spain’s brightest attacking talents against the financial realities of the transfer market.

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The Reds have been linked with several attacking reinforcements this summer, but Torres’s profile makes him one of the standout options available if Barcelona are willing to negotiate. The race to sign the Barcelona star could become one of summer’s most closely watched transfer battles.