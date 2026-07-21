Ez Abde learning English amid Newcastle United, Aston Villa links

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Real Betis star Ez Abde.

Ez Abde is a top target for Newcastle United and Aston Villa, as per Diario de Sevilla via SportWitness. The 24-year-old Moroccan winger is preparing for a potentially defining summer as reports emerge of the English clubs’ pursuit.

The winger enjoyed an outstanding campaign in Spain, registering 15 goals and 13 assists across all competitions to establish himself as one of La Liga’s most productive attacking players. However, an untimely injury ruled him out of the FIFA World Cup, and his future at Real Betis has since become the subject of increasing speculation.

Why the Premier League duo wants Abde?

Neither Newcastle United nor Aston Villa have submitted a formal offer yet, but both clubs remain firmly in the picture. Real Betis president Angel Haro recently admitted that Abde is not untouchable, even though the club would ideally like to keep hold of him beyond the summer transfer window.

The Spanish outlet adds that Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini expects the winger to return to full training this week after recovering from injury. At the same time, the club are aware that growing Premier League interest may force a sale, particularly with the player’s €60 million release clause still in place.

Both clubs face attacking vacancies; Aston Villa are completing Morgan Rogers‘ move to Chelsea for around £117 million, while Newcastle United sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona earlier this summer.

Abde’s pace, creativity and eye for goal suit Eddie Howe’s system, and his profile fills the void left by these departures. Villa also offer the added attraction of UEFA Champions League football next season, something that could strengthen their position.

Abde learning English amidst interest from PL

For Newcastle, Howe is searching for a dynamic winger capable of making an immediate impact in the final third. One interesting detail highlighted in Spain is that the Moroccan international has spent recent months learning English.

The report suggests the winger understands the importance of adapting quickly if he eventually moves to the Premier League, a step that could help ease his transition should Newcastle or Aston Villa complete a deal.

With Betis open to negotiation and Premier League interest gathering momentum, Abde’s move could materialise within weeks as clubs navigate his €60 million release clause.