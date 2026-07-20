Atletico Madrid eyeing summer move for Jadon Sancho

Atletico Madrid are reportedly targeting Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho this summer as Diego Simeone looks to strengthen attacking options.

The 26-year-old is expected to leave Old Trafford if the right offer arrives. Sancho has endured a difficult spell since returning to Manchester United following successive loan spells away from the club. Despite arriving at Old Trafford as one of Europe’s brightest young talents, he has struggled to establish himself consistently and now appears surplus to requirements.

According to Fichajes, Atletico have identified Sancho as capable of adding creativity and pace to their frontline. However, completing a deal may prove difficult: Sancho’s salary is considerably higher than Atletico’s wage structure, and he would likely need to accept a pay cut. Manchester United may also lower their asking price to facilitate a transfer.

United are believed to be open to selling the winger this summer as they continue reshaping their squad. Selling Sancho would reduce United’s wage bill and free funds for reinvestment as they reshape their squad.

The Englishman previously showcased his immense potential at Borussia Dortmund, where he developed into one of Europe’s most productive attackers. Although he has struggled to replicate those performances consistently since leaving Germany, Atletico believe a fresh environment could help him rediscover his best football.

Multiple clubs eyeing Sancho move

Competition for Sancho’s signature could still emerge before the transfer window closes. His previous success in the Bundesliga means German clubs remain attentive to his situation, while other European sides could also enter the race if Manchester United become more flexible with their valuation.

Atletico are expected to continue assessing the financial feasibility of a deal in the coming weeks before deciding whether to make a formal approach. Much could depend on player departures from the Spanish club and Sancho’s willingness to compromise on personal terms.

With Manchester United open to offers and Sancho seeking a fresh start, a deal could be finalised in the coming weeks — though wage demands and financial feasibility remain key hurdles.