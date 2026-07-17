Reigan Heskey set to join FC Koln from Manchester City

Manchester City academy product Reigan Heskey is all set to join Bundesliga outfit FC Koln on a permanent basis.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City’s Reigan Heskey is set to join FC Koln on a permanent move, with the Bundesliga club winning the race for one of England’s most highly-rated teenage forwards.

The German outfit have made the decisive breakthrough in negotiations and are now set to secure the services of the 18-year-old, who has attracted interest from several clubs in England and across Europe in recent months following a sensational campaign where he contributed towards 29 goals (across competitions).

After progressing through Manchester City’s academy, Heskey made his senior debut in the EFL Cup third round against Huddersfield Town. While City were keen on handing him a new deal, renewal talks didn’t go according to plan. As a result, both parties see a permanent move away as the best possible solution.

FC Koln have won the race for Heskey’s signature

Koln have been tracking Heskey’s progress and have now moved ahead of rival clubs to secure the deal. The German outfit’s interest was first reported earlier this week, with Brighton also among the English clubs keeping tabs on the talented attacker.

The German club are confident Heskey possesses the attributes to thrive in the Bundesliga, where several young English players have previously accelerated their development through consistent first-team opportunities.

Heskey’s reputation rose significantly following his performances for England at last season’s Under-17 World Cup, where he was one of the tournament’s standout players, scoring four goals and providing three assists in five appearances.

Those displays showcased his eye for goal, creativity, and ability to influence games, attracting attention from clubs across Europe and making his future one of the most closely followed among Manchester City’s academy sensations.

For City, the transfer continues a familiar strategy of allowing highly-rated youngsters to pursue regular senior football when immediate first-team opportunities are difficult to guarantee. Meanwhile, Koln view the signing as a significant investment for both the present and the future.

With the agreement now nearing completion, Heskey is set to begin the next chapter of his career in Germany, where he will hope to establish himself at senior level following his impressive youth campaign.