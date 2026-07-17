Max-Edgar Chabot set to join Manchester City

Enzo Maresca’s Manchester City are closing in on the signature of Angers SCO goalkeeping sensation Max-Edgar Chabot.

French teenager Max-Edgar Chabot is set to join Manchester City from Angers, with the deal expected to be finalised soon, according to Le Parisien. The 18-year-old has decided against signing his first professional contract with his boyhood club, opting instead for a fresh challenge abroad.

Negotiations between Manchester City and the young goalkeeper are progressing well, with discussions described as being “on track”. All parties are optimistic the agreement will be finalised soon.

Chabot has emerged as one of France’s most promising young goalkeepers after impressing throughout the youth ranks at Angers. He regularly featured above his age group, representing both the club’s Under-19 side and reserve team while continuing his rapid development. He was involved in 12 matches last season and ended up keeping a clean sheet in five of those outings.

City are closing in on the signature of Chabot

His performances led to selection for France’s Under-17 World Cup squad last autumn. That tournament further enhanced his reputation, attracting the attention of several European clubs before Manchester City stepped up their interest.

Rather than committing his long-term future to Angers, Chabot has chosen a move to England, believing it offers the ideal environment to continue his progression. Manchester City, meanwhile, appear to be planning carefully for the future of their goalkeeping department.

With James Trafford reportedly pushing for a move away from the club this summer, City are expected to strengthen their options between the posts. While the Premier League champions are still likely to recruit an experienced backup goalkeeper for immediate first-team duties, Chabot is viewed as a long-term investment with significant potential.

The teenager is expected to begin his Manchester City journey within the club’s academy structure. Those close to the player believe he possesses the attributes required to challenge for senior opportunities in the coming years.

Chabot’s decision to reject a professional deal at Angers underlines his ambition to test himself at one of the biggest clubs in world football. For City, the signing represents another investment in the future, while for the teenager it offers the opportunity to develop at an elite level and potentially establish himself within the club’s senior setup over the coming seasons.