Manchester City open to James Trafford offers, summer exit likely

Manchester City’s goalkeeping department could undergo another significant reshuffle before the transfer window closes, with several clubs closely monitoring the situation at the Etihad.

While Enzo Maresca appears settled on his first-choice goalkeeper, uncertainty remains over the future of one of England’s brightest young shot-stoppers. As the post-World Cup transfer market begins to gather momentum, clubs across the Premier League are expected to revisit goalkeeper targets, and James Trafford is among the names attracting serious attention.

TEAMtalk understands Manchester City are prepared to listen to offers for Trafford this summer. The 23-year-old is expected to leave the Etihad before the new season after accepting that regular first-team opportunities will be limited under Maresca.

City re-signed Trafford from Burnley for £27 million last summer, but Gianluigi Donnarumma’s arrival soon after firmly established the Italian as the club’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. Trafford is now eager to secure a starting role elsewhere, and City are willing to facilitate his departure if their valuation is met. The Premier League champions are believed to value the England international between £35 million and £40 million, with several clubs expected to formalise their interest once the World Cup concludes.

Leeds United and Aston Villa leading the race

Leeds United remain one of Trafford’s strongest admirers and view him as their long-term solution in goal. Daniel Farke is actively searching for a new first-choice goalkeeper following uncertainty surrounding the position, and Trafford’s blend of youth, Premier League experience and technical ability makes him an ideal fit.

However, Aston Villa also remain firmly in contention as Unai Emery has identified Trafford as one of the leading candidates to replace Emiliano Martinez should the Argentine complete a move away from Villa Park this summer.

Villa’s recruitment staff are particularly impressed by Trafford’s composure in possession and his potential to develop into one of England’s elite goalkeepers over the coming years. Newcastle United continue to monitor developments as well, while interest from clubs across Europe is expected to increase once the transfer market accelerates.

Why Trafford is in demand

Trafford’s reputation has continued to grow despite limited opportunities at Manchester City. His distribution, confidence under pressure and ability to operate as a modern sweeper-keeper make him particularly attractive to teams looking to dominate possession.

He is comfortable initiating attacks from the back, regularly plays progressive passes through opposition pressure and possesses the athleticism to defend space behind a high defensive line. Those qualities explain why clubs with differing tactical approaches all see him as a viable long-term option. For City, the situation is relatively straightforward. Trafford is highly regarded internally, but with Donnarumma firmly established as number one, the club recognise the goalkeeper’s career is best served by regular football elsewhere rather than another season on the bench.

No official bids have yet been submitted, but Manchester City are anticipating formal approaches once international commitments conclude and several goalkeeper transfers elsewhere begin to fall into place. Leeds and Aston Villa are expected to remain among the frontrunners, although Newcastle and other European clubs could yet complicate the race for one of England’s most highly-rated young goalkeepers.

Trafford has reached the stage of his career where playing every week matters more than remaining at an elite club as a backup. Leeds could offer an immediate No. 1 role and the chance to become the cornerstone of their long-term project, while Aston Villa would provide European football if Martinez departs. From Manchester City’s perspective, allowing him to leave for £35-40 million represents excellent business, particularly given the competition for places and Trafford’s desire to establish himself as a first-choice Premier League goalkeeper.