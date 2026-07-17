Hansi Flick wants Barcelona move for Rayan, Liverpool make approach

Barcelona and Liverpool are ready to battle it out for the signature of Bournemouth attacking sensation Rayan.

Barcelona and Liverpool could be involved in a transfer tussle for Bournemouth’s 19-year-old Brazilian winger Rayan, with Hansi Flick identifying him as a long-term attacking target per Fichajes, while a report by TEAMtalk has claimed that the Reds have made formal enquiries.

Both European giants admire the youngster, although the Cherries remain determined to keep hold of him after an outstanding debut spell in the Premier League.

Why are Barcelona after Rayan?

Barcelona’s interest, which predates Rayan’s move to Bournemouth, has been driven by sporting director Deco and the club’s recruitment team, who regard him as a player capable of becoming a key figure in the club’s future attack. Flick is said to view the Brazilian as an ideal partner for Lamine Yamal, believing his pace, versatility and technical ability would complement Yamal’s attacking threat.

Rayan has already broken into Brazil’s senior national team, and was a regular feature at the World Cup, further strengthening Barcelona’s belief that he possesses the quality to develop into one of Europe’s elite attackers.

However, the Catalan club recognise that a move this summer is unfeasible. Bournemouth have no intention of entertaining offers just six months after signing the youngster from Vasco da Gama. His contract runs until 2031 with a £130 million release clause, active from summer 2027.

That effectively leaves the Cherries in complete control of the situation, with the Premier League club refusing to enter direct negotiations despite growing interest from across Europe.

Why do Liverpool want the Brazilian?

Liverpool are also firmly in the picture. The Reds have reignited their interest after missing out on Rayan before his move to Bournemouth earlier this year. New head coach Andoni Iraola, who worked closely with the winger during their brief association at the Vitality Stadium, remains a huge admirer and has reportedly been consulted by Liverpool’s recruitment team as they continue planning for life after Mohamed Salah.

Their priority target, Yan Diomande’s preference for a move to Paris Saint-Germain has forced the club to consider alternative options. That has brought Rayan back into focus. The teenager prefers playing out-wide on the right, but is capable enough to take up any role in the final third.

The Brazilian justified Bournemouth’s faith almost immediately, scoring five goals and providing two assists in just 13 Premier League starts after adapting quickly to English football. His impressive form also earned him a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Liverpool have reportedly made formal enquiries about his availability, but Bournemouth’s response has remained unchanged. The South Coast club consider Rayan untouchable and are determined to build their future around him.