Dominik Szoboszlai agrees long-term Liverpool contract

Liverpool have agreed a new deal with Dominik Szoboszlai to ensure the Hungarian will spend his best years at the club despite exit rumours.

Dominik Szoboszlai has signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool, as Fabrizio Romano confirms, securing his future at the Merseyside club amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

The Hungarian midfielder has committed his future to Liverpool with the new five-year deal, quashing exit rumours and consolidating his status as one of the club’s key performers. Liverpool remain yet to fully kick into gear in the transfer market despite an early deal for Victor Muñoz from Osasuna, with multiple areas requiring reinforcement.

Szoboszlai had been linked with Real Madrid, according to reports, but Liverpool never appeared concerned about his future. They had made contact with the midfielder’s camp earlier, and negotiations have now reached completion.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s renewal a big boost for Liverpool

His renewal under new manager Andoni Iraola signals the Spanish tactician’s plans to rebuild from Liverpool’s recent underperformance. Despite a difficult 2025–26 season in which they finished fifth, Szoboszlai was the standout performer, and the new contract reflects the club’s confidence in his ability to drive their return to title contention under Iraola’s direction.

With only two years remaining on his previous contract, Szoboszlai could have attracted interest from elite clubs. Real Madrid have admired him since the beginning of 2026, and given their need for a top-class midfielder, he could have fitted Jose Mourinho’s system. However, they now have no realistic prospect of approaching Liverpool for his services.

Liverpool’s summer window priorities

Liverpool and their fans will be delighted with the Szoboszlai update, but significant work remains in the transfer window to elevate the side to competitive level. There are persistent reports about Curtis Jones’s future, as Inter Milan are reportedly planning another bid, while Nottingham Forest also hold an interest.

They are prioritising a new winger, with Bradley Barcola their top target, as per reports. Other needs include a backup striker following Hugo Ekitike’s injury, while the situation regarding a replacement for Mohamed Salah remains unclear. These attacking additions are essential if Liverpool are to compete with Arsenal and Manchester City in the coming season.