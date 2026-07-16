Newcastle United demanding £100 million to sell Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal have been informed that they would need to pay a staggering £100 million if they are serious about signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

Arsenal have long admired Bruno Guimaraes and are believed to view him as a player capable of taking Mikel Arteta’s midfield to another level. The Brazilian midfielder’s ability to dictate play, recover possession and contribute in the final third fits the profile of the player the Gunners have targeted in recent transfer windows.

However, Newcastle United’s asking price presents a significant obstacle. Arsenal must balance a £100 million Guimaraes deal against reinforcements in other positions before the window closes. Despite ongoing speculation linking Guimaraes with several elite clubs, the Magpies are understood to have no intention of allowing him to leave unless an extraordinary offer is placed on the table.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes has suggested the Tyneside outfit have effectively valued the midfielder at £100 million, a figure that would make any potential transfer one of the biggest deals of the summer.

The North East club remain in a strong financial position after selling Sandro Tonali, and they are under no immediate pressure to sell one of their biggest stars. Guimaraes is also under a long-term contract, giving Newcastle United complete control over any negotiations and allowing them to demand a premium fee from interested clubs.

Newcastle United cannot lose Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes’s importance to Newcastle extends beyond his performances on the pitch. The 28-year-old has emerged as one of the club’s leaders and remains a fan favourite thanks to his consistent displays and commitment since joining the Magpies from Lyon in January 2022. Losing him would create a significant void in Eddie Howe’s midfield, something Newcastle appear eager to avoid.

While transfer speculation surrounding the Brazilian is unlikely to disappear anytime soon, Newcastle’s valuation sends a clear message to potential suitors. Unless a club is willing to meet their nine-figure demand, there is little incentive for the Magpies to consider parting ways with one of their prized assets.

For now, though, Newcastle appear determined to stand firm, making it clear that any club hoping to lure their midfield talisman away from St. James’ Park must first produce an offer worth £100 million. However, with Arsenal pushing for a deal in search of a world-class central midfield partner for Declan Rice.