Fulham eyeing Marcus Pedersen move, make approaches

Fulham will look to sign 26-year-old Norwegian international Marcus Pedersen from Serie A club Torino this summer.

According to a report by La Stampa via Toro News, Marcus Pedersen is the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Torino defender.

Per La Stampa, a summer move is possible due to the Serie A club’s willingness to entertain bids for the player after receiving enquiries from Fulham. Additionally, Pedersen wants to move to the Premier League, thus bolstering the likelihood of a summer deal.

Who is Marcus Pedersen?

Marcus Pedersen has made significant progress since joining Torino from Feyenoord. The Serie A club initially signed the 26-year-old on loan in August 2024 before completing a permanent move last summer, with the Hammerfest native being a regular in both campaigns with the Granata.

The Norwegian international has made 62 appearances for Torino thus far, but he added productivity to his game last season, scoring once and providing four assists in 32 outings across all competitions. Meanwhile, Pedersen’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a move to the Premier League may be on the cards in the coming weeks.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Fulham’s interest in Marcus Pedersen is understandable. The Cottagers are scouring the market for a right-back, as Timothy Castagne is on the wrong side of 30. Additionally, the Belgian full-back and Kenny Tete have been inconsistent in the last few seasons, forcing the West London club to return to the market to source an alternative.

Several candidates, including Raoul Bellanova, have thus emerged on Fulham’s wishlist, with Pedersen also a viable target. The Torino defender’s improving productivity adds to his appeal, and if he continues his current trajectory, he can become a solid Premier League full-back due to his physical profile.

However, the report has not revealed the valuation of Torino’s asking price, though the Norwegian international’s willingness to move to the Premier League gives Fulham the leverage ahead of negotiations with the Serie A club.