Liverpool, Manchester United can sign Joao Gomes for £30 million

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ relegation is expected to trigger major changes across the squad, with several established players attracting interest from clubs determined to remain in the Premier League.

One of the most valuable names likely to come under scrutiny is Joao Gomes. The Brazilian was one of Wolves’ most reliable performers during a difficult campaign. He missed only three Premier League matches, offering consistent energy, defensive intensity and availability even as the team struggled collectively.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool and Manchester United are both considering moves for the 25-year-old, who could reportedly be available for around £30 million. That represents a significant reduction from the £40 million valuation attached to him in previous windows.

Gomes is keen to remain in the Premier League and is not believed to favour either destination at this stage. His decision is therefore likely to depend on the role offered, the strength of each sporting project and which club moves most decisively.

Liverpool view him as a viable replacement option if Curtis Jones leaves amid his links with Inter Milan. Andoni Iraola wants at least one new central midfielder, while Gomes’s top-flight experience makes him a lower-risk option than a player arriving from abroad.

Manchester United are also expected to intensify their interest having completed their move for Youri Tielemans. Michael Carrick’s side have already added Andrey Santos and see Gomes as a possible third and final piece of their midfield reconstruction.

Why Gomes suits Liverpool and Manchester United in different ways

For Liverpool, Gomes would bring the defensive aggression and ground coverage required in Iraola’s high-intensity system. He is quick to close passing lanes, willing to engage in duels and capable of supporting an aggressive counter-press after possession is lost.

He would not replace Jones stylistically, but he could make Liverpool more secure during transitions. His presence would also allow more creative midfielders to operate higher without leaving excessive space behind them.

At Manchester United, the appeal is slightly different. Carrick needs midfielders who can compete physically while still circulating possession efficiently. Gomes is not a deep playmaker, but he is comfortable receiving simple passes under pressure and moving the ball quickly to more creative teammates.

The reported £30 million price makes the deal particularly attractive. Proven Premier League midfielders in their prime rarely become available at that figure unless relegation changes the selling club’s leverage.

Which move would suit Gomes best?

Liverpool may offer the cleaner tactical fit because Iraola’s football naturally rewards Gomes’ intensity and ball-winning instincts. Manchester United, however, could offer him a more central role in a rebuilt midfield. At £30 million, both clubs should regard this as a serious opportunity, but the winner may simply be the one that guarantees him the clearest starting pathway.