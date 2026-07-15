Leeds United make approach for Yunus Musah move

Leeds United will look to sign 23-year-old USMNT international Yunus Musah from Serie A club AC Milan this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Milan News, Yunus Musah is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old AC Milan prospect.

Per Milan News, Leeds United have “recently made enquiries about” the American midfielder, with “several clubs across Europe” also interested in him. However, a departure will not happen imminently, as Ruben Amorim will evaluate Musah this month as AC Milan’s pre-season campaign continues.

Yunus Musah and his Serie A spell so far

Yunus Musah has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining AC Milan from Valencia in August 2023. While the 23-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance during his stint with the Rossoneri, he has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the starting lineup due to his bouts of inconsistency. He has made nearly 100 appearances for Milan while chipping in with five assists.

The USMNT international spent the 2025/26 season on loan with Atalanta, managing 27 outings while chipping in with two goals and one assist. However, while Musah was not in Massimiliano Allegri’s plans, Ruben Amorim will not sanction his exit without observing him in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, his stock remains high, with a move to the Premier League possible.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Leeds United’s interest in Yunus Musah makes sense. While the West Yorkshire club signed multiple midfielders last summer, Sean Longstaff was a rotation option in the 2025/26 season. Additionally, reports in the last few months have suggested that Ao Tanaka’s long-term future is uncertain amid his links with several Premier League clubs.

Several candidates have thus emerged on Leeds United’s wishlist, with Musah also a viable target. The American midfielder has the physical profile to ensure a quick Premier League acclimatisation, while his age makes him potentially a long-term solution in the middle of the park.

However, recent reports have linked Musah with several other Premier League clubs, meaning Leeds United must continue working on a deal, even though AC Milan’s decision will not come until next month. Nevertheless, the Whites are moving efficiently in the market, with Tarik Muharemovic on the verge of arriving from Sassuolo.