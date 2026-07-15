Aston Villa, Leeds United in transfer tussle to sign Konstantinos Tzolakis

Aston Villa and Leeds United are keen on signing 23-year-old Greek international Konstantinos Tzolakis from Olympiacos this summer.

According to an update by Greek journalist Konstantinos Lainos, Brighton & Hove Albion, Coventry City, and Hull City are also interested in Konstantinos Tzolakis. The Tigers lead the race among Premier League clubs for the Olympiacos goalkeeper’s signature.

Aston Villa will reportedly only launch a bid for Tzolakis if Emiliano Martinez departs from Villa Park in the ongoing transfer window, per Konstantinos Lainos. As for Olympiacos, the A1 Ethniki Katigoria giants have identified Wolverhampton Wanderers stopper Jose Sa as the ideal candidate to be the replacement for the Premier League-linked stopper.

Who is Konstantinos Tzolakis?

Konstantinos Tzolakis is part of the latest generation of Greek prospects, including Christos Tzolis, Christos Mandas, Konstantinos Koulierakis, and Christos Mouzakitis, who are shaping the national side’s future. Since breaking into the Olympiacos first team, Tzolakis has established himself as one of Greek football’s most promising keepers.

The 23-year-old has made nearly 150 appearances for Olympiacos thus far, conceding 105 clean sheets while keeping 64 clean sheets. His progress has attracted attention from several well-known clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards.

What next for Tzolakis?

Aston Villa’s interest in Konstantinos Tzolakis is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a goalkeeper, as uncertainty surrounds Emiliano Martinez’s Villa Park future amid links to Juventus. While Damian Vidagany has insisted that the club will keep the Argentine international, a summer exit may be possible.

As for Leeds United, the Whites face a goalkeeping void, as Lucas Perri is closing in on joining Torino. Additionally, Karl Darlow has completed a Bosman move to Manchester United. Per reports, a replacement signing must arrive before Perri departs, and expediting the move for Tzolakis may accelerate the Brazilian shot-stopper’s Serie A switch.

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However, with Hull City leading the queue of suitors for the Greek goalkeeper’s signature, Aston Villa, Leeds United, and others face an uphill task to land him. Meanwhile, Konstantinos Lainos has not revealed Olympiacos’s asking price, and the race for Tzolakis remains wide open.