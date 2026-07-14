Neco Williams open to Manchester United move amid Newcastle United, Tottenham links

Manchester United have been handed encouragement in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams, with the Wales international open to a move to Old Trafford.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also tracking Neco Williams, but sources close to the 25-year-old Nottingham Forest defender suggest Old Trafford is his preferred destination.

Williams, a product of Liverpool’s academy, has impressed at Nottingham Forest with his ability to operate on either flank. Manchester United are expected to strengthen multiple positions before the transfer window closes, and adding a versatile defender has emerged as one of the club’s priorities, which explains the interest in the player.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Manchester United and Newcastle United have both registered an interest in the player, while Tottenham are also keeping tabs on his situation. The prospect is particularly intriguing given Williams’ background.

A product of Liverpool’s academy, the defender made his breakthrough at Anfield before joining Nottingham Forest in search of regular first-team football. A transfer to Manchester United would see him cross one of English football’s fiercest rivalries, although it is understood that the opportunity to play for a club competing at the highest level is a major attraction.

Despite growing interest, Nottingham Forest are not actively looking to sell one of their most dependable defenders. Club officials are in discussions with Williams over a new contract, with negotiations progressing positively, but Forest are under no financial pressure to sell. Any suitor would need to pay a significant fee if a formal bid arrives.

Williams could be a handy option for all three clubs

For Manchester United, Williams’s versatility and Premier League experience would provide depth across the defensive line and attacking quality down the flanks. Newcastle, meanwhile, continue to explore defensive reinforcements as they prepare for another demanding campaign, while Tottenham have also monitored the Welshman’s development after another consistent season at Forest.

Although no official bids have been submitted yet, Williams’ willingness to consider a move to Old Trafford could become a significant factor if Manchester United decide to accelerate their interest. Meanwhile, interest from Tottenham and Newcastle United is understandable, as Djed Spence faces an uncertain future in North London, while Kieran Trippier has departed from St. James’ Park.

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For now, Forest remains determined to hold on to Williams, but with three Premier League heavyweights circling, his future remains uncertain. Contract negotiations between Nottingham Forest and the 25-year-old are ongoing, and their outcome could determine whether a formal bid arrives before the window closes.