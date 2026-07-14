Chelsea unwilling to pay €60 million to sign Diogo Costa, Real Madrid join race

Chelsea’s pursuit of FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa has hit a major valuation stumbling block, with the Premier League club reluctant to trigger the Portuguese international’s €60 million release clause.

As per Fichajes, Real Madrid are monitoring Diogo Costa as a long-term successor to Thibaut Courtois, emerging as a potential alternative buyer, creating a parallel race for the 26-year-old’s signature.

Costa has emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after goalkeepers after several outstanding seasons with Porto. His standout performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have only strengthened his market position, but the €60 million price remains a barrier for Chelsea, who have identified him as one of their preferred options to reinforce their goalkeeping department this summer.

Despite their admiration for the goalkeeper, Chelsea are reportedly unwilling to meet the full €60 million release clause. A report by Correio da Manha via Sport Witness suggests the West London club value the player significantly lower, creating a difference of around €20 million between what they are prepared to pay and what FC Porto are demanding.

Porto have no intention of negotiating below the clause, leaving talks at an impasse. The Primeira Liga champions remain in a strong negotiating position after tying Costa down to a long-term contract until 2030.

The Portuguese giants view the academy graduate as one of its most valuable assets, and there is little pressure to cash in unless an interested buyer activates the release clause in full. That stance has complicated Chelsea’s plans as the Blues continue to weigh multiple options in the transfer market.

Will Real Madrid make a move for Costa?

Real Madrid have been credited with a long-standing interest in Costa and are believed to be monitoring developments closely. Should Chelsea walk away from the deal due to FC Porto’s valuation, the Spanish giants could emerge as serious contenders.

For Chelsea, the financial discipline evident in their negotiating stance suggests the pursuit may stall unless there is a significant shift in Porto’s position. The Portuguese club’s unwillingness to negotiate and Real Madrid’s presence in the background mean Costa’s next move remains uncertain as the summer transfer window progresses.

Chelsea need an upgrade on Robert Sanchez, and they are under pressure to sign a top-quality goalkeeper. However, with reports suggesting Mike Penders may be set for a greater role in the upcoming campaign after being away on loan since arriving at Stamford Bridge.