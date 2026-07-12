Fulham agree deal to sign Erskine Rennie from Celtic

Alvaro Arbeloa’s Fulham have agreed a deal to sign Celtic attacking sensation Erskine Rennie ahead of next season.

Fulham have an agreement in place to sign 16-year-old Scottish winger Erskine Rennie from Celtic. The move comes after the prospect chose the West London club despite having multiple offers across England and Europe.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fulham have reached a full agreement with Celtic for Rennie’s transfer, with the teenager expected to sign a long-term contract after completing the necessary formalities. The move represents another significant piece of Fulham’s long-term recruitment strategy as the club continues to target some of the brightest emerging talents across Europe.

Fulham have won the race for the Scottish gem

Rennie reportedly had multiple options available but ultimately opted for Fulham, believing the club’s proven track record in developing young talent offered him the best pathway to senior football. The Cottagers have earned a strong reputation for developing young players, and that appears to have played a major role in convincing Rennie to make the switch from Celtic’s academy.

The teenager was part of Celtic’s B team and quickly caught the eye with his performances. Despite making only four appearances in the Lowland League, Rennie found the back of the net once while consistently showcasing his pace, dribbling ability and attacking flair. The highly-rated youngster has also represented Scotland at the Under-15 level, scoring once in three appearances and further underlining why he is regarded as one of the country’s brightest emerging talents.

His qualities and massive potential have not gone unnoticed, with scouts from several clubs closely monitoring his development before Fulham won the race for his signature.

For Fulham, the signing is another indication that they are planning well beyond the immediate future. Bringing in one of Scotland’s most promising young attackers aligns with the club’s growing emphasis on recruiting elite teenage talent capable of developing into first-team players.

Rennie is unlikely to be fast-tracked into senior football immediately. The expectation is that he will initially continue his development within Fulham’s academy while gradually adapting to English football. If his progress continues at the same rate, he could soon emerge as a first-team prospect.