Sporting CP ready to sell Pedro Goncalves for €20-25 million this summer

Sporting CP are prepared to sell 28-year-old Portuguese attacking midfielder Pedro Goncalves for €20-25 million this summer.

According to a report by A Bola via Sport Witness, Pedro Goncalves remains the subject of interest from Aston Villa, and he will be available for a cut-price fee in the ongoing transfer window.

The Lisbon giants have softened their stance on the 28-year-old, deciding that the upcoming transfer window represents the right time for both club and player to part ways. The latest development marks a significant shift from Sporting’s previous position, as it has rejected much higher offers in recent years.

Aston Villa are among the clubs that could benefit from Sporting’s revised valuation. Unai Emery’s side have tracked Goncalves for a long time and previously saw a bid of around €40 million rejected by the Primeira Liga giants. Bayer Leverkusen also failed with an offer in the region of €30 million, as Sporting refused to entertain the possibility of losing one of their key creative players.

However, the situation has changed dramatically ahead of the new season. A Bola’s report indicates Sporting are now willing to negotiate a transfer for almost half of the amount Aston Villa once offered, with the asking price believed to have dropped to between €20 million and €25 million because of current market conditions.

Goncalves has done well in Portugal

Pedro Goncalves has enjoyed an outstanding spell at Sporting. The Portuguese international has established himself as one of the club’s most influential players, contributing goals and assists consistently (97 goals and 66 assists) while helping them win multiple domestic honours, including three Primeira Liga titles.

His versatility allows him to operate on either wing, as an attacking midfielder or in a deeper creative role, making him an attractive option for clubs seeking attacking reinforcements. The report also suggests that influential agent Jorge Mendes is expected to oversee the player’s transfer, with the renowned representative set to explore opportunities across Europe’s top leagues.

Mendes’s involvement could accelerate negotiations as interested clubs begin weighing up potential offers for the experienced attacker. For Aston Villa, the reduced valuation could reignite their long-standing interest. Emery is expected to strengthen his squad ahead of another demanding campaign, and Goncalves’ experience, creativity and proven record at club level make him an appealing target at the reported price.

Also Read: Five players Aston Villa must sell this summer

Mendes is now expected to shop Goncalves across Europe’s elite clubs, raising the prospect of a bidding war among Premier League suitors interested in the Portuguese playmaker.