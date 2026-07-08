Tottenham make approach for Michele Di Gregorio move.

Tottenham Hotspur’s summer rebuild could soon extend to the goalkeeping department, with uncertainty growing around Guglielmo Vicario’s future.

Spurs are believed to be open to selling the Italian international if the right offer arrives, and that has naturally pushed the club into the market for a potential replacement.

Juventus are among the clubs interested in Vicario, and their admiration for the former Empoli goalkeeper has become a recurring theme in Italy. If Tottenham decide to sanction his departure, Roberto De Zerbi will need a goalkeeper comfortable with pressure, distribution and the demands of Premier League football.

According to Calciomercato, Michele Di Gregorio has now emerged as a serious option. Tottenham have reportedly made an enquiry for the Juventus goalkeeper, who is expected to leave Turin this summer after a difficult season.

The 28-year-old joined Juventus after impressing at Monza, but his time with the Bianconeri has not gone as planned and recent comments from his agent Carlo Alberto Belloni have further increased the feeling that an exit is likely. Juventus are open to selling, although new CEO Giovanni Carnevali is expected to demand at least €15 million. Talks are expected to continue in the coming days as Tottenham assess whether Di Gregorio can become a realistic successor to Vicario.

Why Di Gregorio makes sense for De Zerbi’s Tottenham

From a tactical perspective, Di Gregorio fits several of the demands De Zerbi places on goalkeepers. He is comfortable staying active in build-up, can play short under pressure and has experience operating behind teams that invite pressure before progressing through midfield.

That matters at Tottenham. De Zerbi’s system depends on the goalkeeper being more than a shot-stopper. He must help create passing angles, draw the press and make calm decisions when opponents jump aggressively.

Di Gregorio is not as established in the Premier League as Vicario, but his Serie A experience and relatively modest price make him a logical target. At €15 million, Tottenham could sell Vicario for a stronger fee and still replace him without committing a huge part of their budget.

Is this a smart move for Tottenham?

This deal makes sense only if Vicario leaves. Tottenham should not change goalkeepers for the sake of it, but Di Gregorio is a sensible replacement profile at a manageable price. If Juventus push hard for Vicario and Spurs receive a good offer, moving for Di Gregorio could become a practical way to refresh the position without overspending.