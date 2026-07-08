Manchester United re-establish contact with Julian Ryerson

Manchester United will look to sign 28-year-old Norwegian international Julian Ryerson from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund this summer.

According to a report by BILD, Julian Ryerson is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old Borussia Dortmund full-back.

Per BILD, the resurgent Premier League giants have “held renewed contacts” with Ryerson’s representatives to discuss a possible move during the off-season. However, BILD notes that “other top international clubs” are also pursuing his signature, with reports this year linking him with Liverpool.

How has Julian Ryerson fared at Borussia Dortmund?

Julian Ryerson has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund from Union Berlin in January 2023. Born in Lyngdal, the 28-year-old spent his formative years in Norway and graduated from the youth division at Viking FK before rising in prominence in Germany.

The Norwegian international was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, providing 18 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, Ryerson’s progress piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will reportedly demand around €30 million to part ways with him.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manchester United’s interest in Julian Ryerson makes logical sense. The Red Devils are combing the market for a right-back, as Noussair Mazraoui has struggled with persistent fitness issues in the last 12 months. Diogo Dalot has thus been the first-choice right-back for Manchester United, though his output in the final third has been underwhelming.

While Dalot’s fitness record is impressive, Manchester United must bring in a productive alternative to the Portuguese international to unlock a new facet in offensive gameplay. So, he has emerged as a viable target for the Premier League club, with the renewed contacts pointing towards the acceleration of a summer deal.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund’s €30 million asking price is unlikely to deter Manchester United, given Ryerson’s assist record and distribution quality, though the Red Devils must confirm their willingness to meet the fee.