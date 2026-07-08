Liverpool agree deal to sign Dara Jikiemi

Liverpool have agreed terms with promising youngster Dara Jikiemi, with the exciting defensive talent set to sign terms.

Liverpool have agreed terms with promising Scottish defender Dara Jikiemi, set to sign scholarship terms before a professional contract when he turns 17, according to TeamTalk.

English football rules stipulate that players can only sign professional terms when they turn 17, and in Dara Jikiemi’s case, the Scottish youngster comes of age in January. Despite Celtic making every effort to hold on to the promising defensive talent, they have seemingly lost the race.

Liverpool have won the race for Jikiemi, with the 16-year-old Scottish wonderkid now set to arrive on a scholarship deal. This initial agreement will become a long-term professional contract once Jikiemi turns 17 in January 2027, as the terms have already been pre-agreed, according to the report.

Liverpool are planning for the future

Liverpool had interest in Jikiemi as far back as December 2025 and continued monitoring his situation through the spring. By March 2026, links to the teenager intensified, leading to formal negotiations with the player’s representatives. The agreement could see Celtic receive a compensation package for their role in developing the youngster.

Jikiemi lacks senior experience but is already considered close to first-team action at Celtic. By pre-agreeing a long-term professional contract, Liverpool signals strong confidence in his trajectory. Young talent carries inherent development risk; the club’s recruitment staff now oversees Jikiemi’s progression.

Liverpool eyeing more young gems

Liverpool continues to monitor the youth market for talents who could join their first team in the future, but they are also looking at players who could contribute to the senior side right now. For instance, they are using the World Cup as a scouting opportunity for players they feel could fit into their plans, amid reported links to Morocco and Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi.

They are also reportedly interested in Mexican prodigy Gilberto Mora, as his club, Club Tijuana, are unlikely to keep hold of the teenager for much longer. Overall, Liverpool are planning to strengthen their first-team squad with the right targets while also keeping close tabs on the youth market, and the signing of talents like Jikiemi is a testament to their work behind the scenes.