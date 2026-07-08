Leeds United tipped to seal bargain move for Orjan Nyland

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United could make a move for veteran Norway shot-stopper Orjan Nyland this summer.

Leeds United are targeting experienced goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on a free transfer, per Football Insider, with the club prioritising a new first-choice stopper ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Daniel Farke’s side could turn to Nyland after the 35-year-old’s impressive performances at the FIFA World Cup. The veteran goalkeeper recently played a key role in Norway’s memorable 2-1 victory over Brazil in the round of 16, further enhancing his reputation.

Nyland is currently available on a free transfer after leaving Sevilla following the expiry of his contract. The Norwegian has also publicly stated that he is ready to consider offers once his World Cup campaign comes to an end, making him an attractive option for clubs seeking an experienced goalkeeper without paying a transfer fee.

Why Leeds are keen on a new goalkeeper?

The veteran shot-stopper has been on fire at the World Cup, with his performances impressing scouts from multiple top clubs. Leeds have made signing a new goalkeeper one of their priorities this summer. Concerns over the performances of Lucas Perri, coupled with uncertainty surrounding Karl Darlow’s long-term suitability as the club’s No. 1, have forced the Whites into the market.

Following the departure of Illan Meslier upon the expiry of his contract, Leeds do have space on their roster for Nyland, irrespective of Darlow’s future at the club.

Former scout Mick Brown, speaking to Football Insider, sees Nyland as a viable option for Leeds.

“Signing a new goalkeeper has been a big part of Leeds’ plans this summer,” Brown told Football Insider. “Karl Darlow had a strong season for them, but Lucas Perri struggled, and they’ve been looking at a number of potential options to improve on what they’ve already got. “They’ve been aware that they need a new goalkeeper and scouts have been watching some of their targets, while they will also have been keeping an eye on the World Cup.” “Norway’s goalkeeper, Orjan Nyland, has had an outstanding tournament so far and I would be very surprised if he wasn’t somebody they had a look at. “If he could perform for Leeds the way he has for Norway so far, he would be a significant upgrade on their current options, and the move merits serious consideration. “His age probably isn’t ideal, he wouldn’t be a signing for the future, but on a free transfer it’s definitely something to explore.”

Like many clubs, Leeds have scouts in attendance at the World Cup, monitoring potential transfer targets, and Nyland is believed to have caught the attention of several observers with his composed displays.

Nyland remains available on free terms following his Sevilla departure, offering Leeds an experienced option without a transfer fee.