Aston Villa, Tottenham told to pay €80 million to sign Martin Baturina

Como will demand €80 million to part ways with 23-year-old Croatian international Martin Baturina in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by 24 Sata via Sport Witness, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Martin Baturina. The two Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile playmaker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Como star.

Per 24 Sata, the Serie A high-flyers have already rejected a bid worth €55 million from an “unnamed club” this summer, having set a hefty price tag worth €80 million to sell the Croat. Meanwhile, Baturina is also a target for Bayern Munich during the off-season.

How has Martin Baturina fared in Serie A?

Martin Baturina has made significant progress since turning professional a few years ago. Born in Zurich, the 23-year-old spent his formative years in Croatia and graduated from the youth division at Dinamo Zagreb. The youngster rose in prominence during his spell with Dinamo Zagreb before Como signed him last summer.

However, the Croatian playmaker has had to bide his time since joining Como, managing only 1,835 minutes of game time across 34 appearances for the Serie A club while managing a decent tally of eight goals and four assists. Nevertheless, Baturina’s stock remains high, with several well-known clubs keen on signing him. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League adventure on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Martin Baturina makes logical sense. The Villans are scouring the market for a versatile playmaker, as they are concerned about Morgan Rogers’s long-term future at the club. The English international is reportedly a target for several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal confident of signing him. Even if Rogers remains at Villa Park, Aston Villa must pursue a productive playmaker due to the team’s over-dependence on him in the final third.

As for Tottenham, the Lilywhites are eager to pursue a creative midfielder, as Xavi Simons is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury. With Lucas Bergvall pushing for a summer departure, Tottenham must sign a versatile playmaker, with Baturina an option worth considering.

However, Como’s asking price of €80 million is steep relative to his current output and involvement at Como thus far. Nevertheless, placing a premium valuation is understandable, as the Serie A high-flyers must retain their squad’s core ahead of their UEFA Champions League debut next season.