Arsenal convinced of recouping from Fabio Vieira sale, Hamburger SV want €10 million deal

Arsenal and Hamburger SV are at an impasse over Fabio Vieira’s fee, with the Gunners seeking €20 million and the Bundesliga side unwilling to exceed €10 million.

Arsenal are ready to sell Fabio Vieira but on their own terms rather than through a cut-price deal. According to Hamburger Abendblatt via Sport Witness, Hamburger SV, who had him on loan last season, intend to wait until summer’s end in hopes of negotiating a lower fee.

On loan at Hamburg last season, Vieira scored seven goals and six assists in 31 appearances. His output stands in sharp contrast to his limited impact at Arsenal (three goals in 49 appearances), a disparity that underscores why Arsenal are holding firm—Vieira has demonstrated elite-level output in the Bundesliga, justifying the €20 million demand.

The Bundesliga side had a buy option in his loan deal and may have held talks earlier in the year with the Gunners to find out whether they could open fresh discussions over a permanent move.

Hamburger Abendblatt reported that Hamburg sporting director Kathleen Kruger has indicated the club cannot stretch beyond €10 million. With a year remaining on his contract, Arsenal are seeking at least €20 million to offset their initial outlay, having signed Vieira from Porto in 2022 after a promising first season.

Why Arsenal are holding firm

Hamburger are not prepared to go beyond the €10 million mark for the player, a price at which Arsenal are not willing to do business. The Gunners are demanding €20 million plus bonuses for the 26-year-old midfielder, which would allow them to avoid making a loss on their investment.

The waiting game Hamburger are playing hinges on Arsenal failing to attract competing offers in the transfer window, which may force the Gunners to accept the €10 million terms. It remains uncertain whether Arsenal will receive alternative bids from English clubs or elsewhere, as the market continues to evolve.

Is there interest elsewhere?

There have been some reported links to Nottingham Forest amid concerns that they might end up losing Morgan Gibbs-White. Vieira could provide cover for Gibbs-White, but Forest have not advanced their interest, leaving Hamburg’s hopes intact.

No other club has formally stepped forward, though Vieira’s agents are working on an exit. His representatives are already working on an exit, with Arteta clearly not wanting him in the team moving forward. Hamburger may yet prevail if Arsenal fails to attract alternative bids in the window.