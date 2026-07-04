Crystal Palace fall behind Stade Rennais in Charlie Cresswell race.

Crystal Palace are expected to strengthen at centre-back this summer, but the timing of their move could prove crucial.

With speculation continuing over Maxence Lacroix’s future following another impressive campaign, the Eagles are carefully assessing their next steps before committing to a major defensive signing.

The arrival of Pierre Sage has also influenced Palace’s recruitment strategy. The new manager is believed to favour defenders who are comfortable both in possession and defending aggressively in open spaces, making several Ligue 1-based targets attractive options for the club.

One player who has moved high on Crystal Palace’s shortlist is Charlie Cresswell. However, the Eagles are now in danger of missing out after Stade Rennais accelerated negotiations for the Toulouse defender.

Accoring to L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 club have reportedly agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old and submitted an official offer to Toulouse. While that bid falls below Toulouse’s €25 million valuation, Rennes currently lead the race after making the first concrete move.

Crystal Palace have yet to submit a formal proposal, choosing instead to wait for greater clarity over Lacroix’s future amid the Frenchman’s links with Chelsea. That delay has handed Rennes an early advantage, although Toulouse remain open to selling to whichever club presents the strongest financial package.

Why Charlie Cresswell remains an ideal fit for Crystal Palace

From a tactical standpoint, Cresswell would be an excellent addition to Crystal Palace’s defensive structure. The English defender has developed significantly since joining Toulouse from Leeds United in 2024, becoming a reliable, physically dominant centre-back with valuable Ligue 1 experience.

His aerial ability, aggressive front-foot defending and composure in possession make him well suited to the Premier League. He is also comfortable defending large spaces, an important attribute for teams that prefer to press higher up the pitch.

Pierre Sage’s admiration for Cresswell is another important factor. The Palace manager previously wanted to sign him during his time at RC Lens, suggesting the current interest is based on long-term tactical appreciation rather than simply replacing Lacroix.

The challenge for Palace is balancing patience with urgency. Waiting until Lacroix’s future becomes clearer is understandable, but every passing day gives Rennes a greater opportunity to reach an agreement with Toulouse.

Should Crystal Palace wait or move now?

If Crystal Palace genuinely see Cresswell as their preferred defensive target, waiting could prove costly. Rennes have already completed much of the groundwork, and Toulouse’s asking price is unlikely to fall significantly. While resolving Lacroix’s future remains important, Palace may need to take a calculated risk if they want to avoid losing one of Ligue 1’s most consistent young defenders to a direct European rival.