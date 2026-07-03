Joao Palhinha unlikely to complete permanent move to Tottenham

Joao Palhinha will not join Tottenham permanently in the summer transfer window after the North London club’s midfield recruitment.

Joao Palhinha spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan from Bayern Munich, emerging as a standout performer, but Tottenham Hotspur are poised to opt against triggering the purchase option after investing in their midfield unit.

The Portuguese midfielder could not make his mark after joining Bayern Munich in a €51 million deal from Fulham, but he was one of Tottenham’s standout performers during an otherwise difficult season for the North London club.

His combative displays in midfield and commitment to the cause quickly made him a popular figure among supporters, leading to speculation that Spurs could trigger a permanent deal. However, those hopes now appear set to fade.

According to Tom Barclay, Tottenham are not expected to pursue a permanent transfer for the 30-year-old after strengthening their midfield with high-profile additions this summer. The impending arrival of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes has dramatically altered the club’s plans, leaving little room for Palhinha in Roberto De Zerbi’s evolving squad.

Palhinha’s loan spell had initially raised questions, but the experienced midfielder proved his worth with a series of resilient performances. He offered much-needed steel in the middle of the park and even contributed important goals, including a crucial strike against Everton on the final day of the Premier League season as Tottenham secured their top-flight status.

His performances had fuelled optimism that the club would find a way to negotiate a permanent transfer despite allowing the original purchase option to expire earlier in the summer. Tottenham had continued exploring a deal after the clause lapsed, but the latest developments suggest those discussions have effectively come to an end.

What now for Joao Palhinha?

The decision leaves Bayern Munich with an important transfer dilemma. Palhinha remains under contract with the Bundesliga champions, but reports in Germany indicate he is no longer viewed as part of the club’s long-term plans. Bayern are understood to be keen to sell the midfielder, although his salary and valuation remain barriers to any potential move.

A return to Portugal has also been mentioned as a possible outcome, with Sporting CP reportedly among the clubs monitoring the situation should Bayern lower their demands. For Tottenham, the focus has shifted towards building a refreshed midfield around their new arrivals as De Zerbi prepares for his first full season in charge.

While Palhinha is not expected to remain in North London, he leaves with the admiration of the Spurs faithful. He produced resolute performances during one of the club’s most challenging campaigns in recent years. Bayern Munich now face the task of finding a buyer for the 30-year-old or exploring a loan exit, with Sporting CP among clubs monitoring the situation.