Sporting CP hatch plot to beat Tottenham to Joao Palhinha

Sporting CP are ready to put forward a compelling offer for key midfield target Joao Palhinha, but agreeing on a fee remains an issue.

Sporting CP are set to undergo a few changes, particularly in midfield, as they are now firmly eyeing a return for Joao Palhinha. As per Correio da Manha via Sport Witness, the Portuguese giants are hatching a plan to beat Tottenham to the midfielder, although agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich remains a major challenge.

Joao Palhinha’s future continues to be a significant talking point at Tottenham, especially following recent comments from manager Roberto De Zerbi, who is keen to keep the midfielder. Spurs have a €30 million buy option in his loan deal, although a decision has yet to be made regarding their next steps with the Portuguese international.

The report states that Tottenham are not planning to activate the buy option, which leaves room for fresh negotiations with Bayern Munich over a reduced asking price. However, there is a growing threat from Sporting CP, amid suggestions that Palhinha could be open to a return to Lisbon for family reasons.

Sporting CP to sign Joao Palhinha?

While there are no negotiations with Bayern Munich at the moment, Sporting CP are planning to put forward a compelling offer to convince the player first and foremost. They are reportedly willing to make the midfielder their highest-paid player, although his current salary of €9 million per year is well beyond their usual wage structure.

Tottenham could still offer him a strong financial package, and De Zerbi has reportedly held talks with Palhinha to gauge his intentions. There are also reports suggesting that Palhinha is willing to take a wage cut to facilitate a return to Sporting CP, which would significantly boost their chances.

Bayern Munich’s obstacle is still significant

Bayern Munich are not planning to let the midfielder leave on the cheap, as they will aim to secure a fee close to the €30 million clause in his loan agreement. It remains to be seen whether Sporting CP can reach an agreement with Bayern Munich before progressing further in negotiations.

At present, Sporting view Palhinha as a potential replacement for current skipper Morten Hjulmand, and they are even prepared to hand him the captain’s armband. For now, there is no concrete progress, but the situation could evolve in the coming weeks.