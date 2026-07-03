Hull City rival Manchester United in Wilfred Ndidi chase

Hull City will look to sign 29-year-old Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi from Besiktas in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Footy Africa, Wilfred Ndidi is also the subject of interest of Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 29-year-old Besiktas mainstay.

Per Footy Africa, Hull City and Manchester United are currently monitoring the former Leicester City midfielder’s situation at Besiktas, while Saudi Pro League clubs are also tracking his progress. Meanwhile, the Turkish Super Lig club will demand around €8 million to part ways with Ndidi in the coming weeks.

How has Wilfred Ndidi fared at Besiktas?

Wilfred Ndidi has established himself as one of the most dependable performers in the Turkish Super Lig since joining Besiktas from Leicester City last summer. The 29-year-old enjoyed an excellent stint with the Foxes, spending eight years at the King Power Stadium and playing his part in some memorable campaigns for the Midlands outfit, including the FA Cup triumph.

Speaking of memorable campaigns, Ndidi was part of the Nigerian squad that finished on the podium at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year. Meanwhile, the player has made 31 appearances for Besiktas thus far, chipping in with two goals and one assist. His progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Hull City and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Manchester United’s mulled over signing Wilfred Ndidi earlier this year, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is somewhat surprising. While the Red Devils need multiple holding midfielders after losing Casemiro as a free agent and Manuel Ugarte to a long-term knee injury, they cannot fall into the trap of securing a short-term solution. Instead, Manchester United must sign someone who can provide the peak years of his career to the club.

As for Hull City, the Tigers are eager to build a squad that can sustain the daunting challenge of remaining in the Premier League. Sunderland and Leeds United created the blueprint last summer, and Hull City’s summer plans suggest they are following in those footsteps. Recent reports have linked the newly-promoted club with varied targets, including Manchester United prospect Radek Vitek.

An experienced midfielder like Ndidi can transform Hull’s fortunes, and signing him will serve the Tigers better than Manchester United. Meanwhile, Besiktas’s €8 million asking price is modest, but both clubs’ spending intentions remain unclear.