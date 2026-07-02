Manchester United hold talks to sign Ismaila Sarr

Manchester United have held discussions with Ismaila Sarr’s agent as the Crystal Palace star emerges on their radar.

Manchester United are in early contact with Ismaila Sarr’s agent to discuss a potential summer move, according to a report by TEAMtalk. The Red Devils have held conversations with the Crystal Palace winger to understand his valuation as they consider a move for the Senegal international.

Sarr is among the attacking talents top-six clubs should consider to strengthen their forward line. The Senegal international was a standout performer for his country at the World Cup, scoring four times and assisting once as Senegal bowed out against Belgium in the round of 32.

The winger previously spent four years at Watford before a solitary season with Marseille. Crystal Palace paid a fee close to £15 million for Sarr, and in two years at Selhurst Park, he has won the FA Cup, Community Shield, and the Europa Conference League.

Before the season ended, there were a few teams showing interest in Sarr ahead of the summer, including Everton from the Premier League. However, the main focus of the report is the potential interest from Manchester United, who are seeking a versatile attacker.

Why will Manchester United pursue Ismaila Sarr?

Sarr usually features as a winger but has played on either flank and centrally in Crystal Palace’s system, with goalscoring as his primary attribute. This is what attracts Manchester United, who have reportedly held talks with his agent to better understand his situation before making a possible approach.

Should Manchester United decide to pursue Sarr, Crystal Palace might demand a significant fee, potentially three or even four times the £15 million the South London club originally paid for the winger.

Joshua Zirkzee’s future remains uncertain at Old Trafford, and Sarr could be a good alternative to the Dutchman should he depart. The Senegal international brings a similar profile to Zirkzee, but with more conviction and poise, especially given his experience playing in England.

There are also concerns over the future of Marcus Rashford, who may not move to Barcelona after all. Reports are suggesting he could be handed a lifeline at Old Trafford, but should he leave, Sarr could be seen as a viable replacement for the homegrown star.